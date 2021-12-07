Gareth Ainsworth impressed with Wycombe’s first-half showing in Burton win

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth believed his team were at their best during the first half of their 2-1 victory against Burton.

The Chairboys looked like a team feeling the benefits of a 10-day break as they controlled the first 45 minutes at Adams Park before holding out to move up to second in Sky Bet League One, behind leaders Rotherham on goal difference.

By contrast, Burton struggled to shake off their shock FA Cup exit against League Two Port Vale last weekend and struggled to create chances, even after pulling a goal back.

Ainsworth said: “I was really pleased with the performance.

“Burton were always going to have a spell – especially after half-time – because I thought we were super-dominant in the first half.

“It was some of the best football we’ve played and for a long-ball side, we did quite well.

“You watch some of that play in the first half and it was fantastic – I don’t think we put one hopeful ball into the box, every ball was purposeful.

“The chances were aplenty and I’m disappointed we didn’t score more goals.

“There was some good defending and some cracking saves from their goalkeeper, but some of the stuff we’ve been working on in training was really coming to fruition.

“We always knew someone like Jimmy would get his team right up for it, second half, and you’re going to have that onslaught.

“Then it’s about riding the storm, changing that momentum and we did that really well.”

Wycombe’s opener was a superb solo goal from Brandon Hanlan after 16 minutes as he beat two defenders down the left before placing his shot into the bottom corner.

Garath McCleary rewarded the hosts’ first-half dominance with a second right on half-time and although Burton improved in the second half, Conor Shaughnessy’s deflected effort was all they could muster.

Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “I think there was still, especially in the first half, a little hangover from Saturday.

“Wycombe are very good at what they are doing, very effective.

“We knew that it was going to be a battle and they scored two goals from exactly how we said that they would play, so we knew what to do about it.

“At half-time we talked about it and second half, all of a sudden, we can do it, but in the first half you give the game away and if you look at the two goals, they’re from two long balls.

“When you get turnovers, you know that you are open and you can’t give cheap turnovers – that’s how goals get scored, in the transition.

“The first goal started with a long ball (after) we had possession and we got punished.”