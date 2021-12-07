Joey Barton calls for more discipline from Bristol Rovers

Joey Barton admitted his Bristol Rovers side had to be more disciplined after they finished the 2-1 defeat to third-placed Port Vale with nine men.

Sam Finley was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident in the 15th minute and Cian Harries was red-carded for a 77th-minute foul on Ben Garrity that denied a scoring opportunity.

Vale led 2-0 at the break thanks to Garrity, who volleyed home from the edge of the box after 31 minutes and slid in to convert a Lewis Cass cross two minutes later.

Rovers replied through an Aaron Collins shot from the edge of the box in the 56th minute, but Vale’s first-half dominance made them worthy of the points.

Barton said: “That’s seven red cards for us this season, which is too many. I have never imposed a disciplinary code as a manager, fining players for being sent off, but I might change that.

“I will also stop telling my lads to stay on their feet and play like men because opposition players are conning the referee left, right and centre.

“Sam Finley was stupid to get involved in the incident that got him sent off. But I have watched it back five times and it was no more than a shoulder-to-shoulder contact.

“Their lad has gone down as though he was butted and the linesman was on the wrong side to advise the referee as he did.

“I’ve no complaints about the second red card, but we will appeal the first one. Their players played the referee better than we did, but that shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”

Vale boss Darrell Clarke enjoyed a successful return to the club he led to two promotions.

He said: “It was a night of mixed emotions for me.

“The ovation from Rovers fans when I walked onto the pitch was touching and the club will always be close to my heart.

“I was glad of the opportunity to applaud them and thank them for their support during my time here. When you leave a club, you don’t often get the chance to make a statement.

“It was a night when a lot of decisions went in our favour, which you need sometimes, and they swung the game our way.

“Credit Rovers for the way they fought in the second half. I wish them nothing but the best for the future.

“Ben Garrity is a central midfielder playing up front because we have had so many injuries to our strikers.

“He took his goals well and I am pleased with the points and a professional performance from my team.”