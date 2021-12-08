Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 6:28 am
England’s Jude Bellingham (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s Jude Bellingham (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.

Manchester City v RB Leipzig – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Etihad Stadium
RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara is on Ralf Rangnick’s shortlist (Zac Goodwin/PA)

According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it. Rangnick knows the 23-year-old from his time at Red Bull and is willing to pay as much as £33m to lure him to Old Trafford next month.

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur’s Steven Bergwijn could be set for a return to Holland (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn could be set for a return home, with The Times reporting Ajax are interested in the Dutch international. Bergwijn has barely featured under new head coach Antonio Conte, and Ajax are likely to reach out for a loan move in January if it looks like the 24-year-old will not play a significant part in Conte’s plans for the future.

The Mirror says Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are set to battle it out for the signature of another teenager in American 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi. The FC Dallas and United States striker has scored 13 goals in MLS this season and has been earmarked as a name of the future.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United v Juventus – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Old Trafford
Paulo Dybala is on Liverpool’s radar (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paulo Dybala: Liverpool are interested in the 28-year-old Juventus forward, according to Calciomercato.

Renato Sanches: The Daily Mail says the Lille midfielder is open to a potential move to Arsenal.

Nathan Ake: The Sun reports West Ham are considering a loan bid for the Manchester City defender.

