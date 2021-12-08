Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM: No UK ministers or officials to attend Winter Olympics in Beijing

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 1:26 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 2:40 pm
Boris Johnson says no UK ministers or officials will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing (House of Commons Handout/PA).
Boris Johnson says no UK ministers or officials will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing (House of Commons Handout/PA).

Boris Johnson has said there will “effectively be a diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics in Beijing given that no UK ministers or officials will be attending.

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith begged the Prime Minister to ensure the UK follows the lead of the United States by having a full diplomatic boycott of the Games in February.

Mr Johnson said the Government has “no hesitation” in raising concerns over human rights abuses with China, adding in the Commons: “There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“No ministers are expected to attend and no officials.

“What I can tell the House is I don’t think sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the Government.”

Both the US and Australia have announced diplomatic boycotts over Beijing’s record on human rights, particularly the treatment of the Uighur Muslim community in Xinjiang province.

Mr Johnson’s comments leave open the prospect that members of the royal family could still attend – the Princess Royal is president of the British Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Sir Iain welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement and said he hoped “many other countries will follow suit”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was announcing a boycott because it is “the right thing to do”.

In Australia’s case, it was not only human rights concerns but also a series of political disputes with China which had triggered the move – including the Aukus pact with the UK and US over nuclear-powered submarines.

He said his government was very happy to talk to China about their differences “but the Chinese government has consistently not accepted those opportunities for us to meet”.

