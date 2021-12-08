Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zeb Jacobs named Rangers academy head of coaching

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 4:14 pm
Rangers director of football Ross Wilson (centre) has added Zeb Jacobs to the academy staff (Craig Foy/PA)
Zeb Jacobs will take up the head of coaching role within Rangers’ academy from January 1.

Jacobs, a former Belgium youth international, joins from Royal Antwerp where he was talent co-ordinator and head of development in the academy.

Sporting director Ross Wilson told the Light Blues’ official website: “From the outset of my leadership of our football operation, I have remained consistent in my desire to work with Craig (Mulholland, head of academy) to push our academy and player development forward.

“We had to establish a clear Rangers coaching profile for how we will teach and educate our young players, and for that profile to be embedded in our football strategy.

“Furthermore, we have sought to align our football identity across all of our squads and the progress that we have made on that has been excellent.

“I am pleased that we have continued in our energies to evolve all of this work on an ongoing basis and we will continue to do so moving forward, always looking to see what’s next for us to enhance.

“I’ve enjoyed all of my conversations and interactions with Zeb in recent months and I am excited about what he will bring to Rangers.

“With Dave Vos joining our team last week, we have recruited two leading experts in talent development and that can only be good for what we are building here at Rangers.”

