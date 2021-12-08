Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maheta Molango: No more material from independent review of PFA to be published

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 4:55 pm
Maheta Molango says that the PFA will not publish any more of the independent review of its governance (Handout from Khalid Bari Photography/PA)
No further detail from the independent review of the Professional Footballers’ Association will be published, the union’s chief executive Maheta Molango has told members.

The review, commissioned in 2018, is reported to be highly critical of the PFA’s leadership including its former chief executive Gordon Taylor, who stood down earlier this year after 40 years in the role.

Molango told PFA members: “The message we are hearing loud and clear from players is that you want the PFA’s focus to be on the issues that are affecting you right now.

Molango's predecessor Gordon Taylor was in post for more than 40 years until June this year
“So, reflecting what we have heard from members, the decision has been made – alongside the Players’ Board and the Operational Board – that, having released a summary of the recommendations in November last year, we will not be publishing any more material from the independent review.

“This is a new era for the PFA and a time of enormous change within the game. Under new leadership, and with new structures now in place, we are looking to the future – modernising, adapting and building on the excellent work already taking place across the PFA.”

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville said in December last year he was confident the new-look PFA leadership would “do the right thing” in regards to the publication of the review.

Neville helped choose the independent advisory panel who led the process to recruit Molango.

The PFA charity remains the subject of a separate statutory inquiry by the Charity Commission which commenced in January 2020.

The inquiry was opened by the Commission due to “serious concerns” about how the charity was run, specifically about its relationship with the trade union and how conflicts of interest were managed.

