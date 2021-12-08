Queensland Police mock England’s batting display – Wednesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8.

Cricket

England endured a nightmare first day of the Ashes. Their team selection was questioned.

A juicy pitch at GABBA .. Done more than I have ever seen it in my time watching Ashes cricket .. Englands test batting for a long time hasn’t coped on these kind of pitches .. also staggered No Broad on this kind of surface .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 8, 2021

Well if you wanted a great 1st day of the ashes you got it from Australia… Only 1 of the top six Eng batsmen Avg over 40 so it was always going to be tough. No Broad & Anderson plus batting first. Love the Ashes. — Damien Martyn🏏 (@damienmartyn) December 8, 2021

And their decision to bat first.

Green / wet wicket in England : bowl first, Green / wet wicket in Austarlia : Bat first …….. #🤦🏼‍♂️#🤔 #Ashes — Owais shah (@owaisshah203) December 8, 2021

Shane Warne had sympathy, though.

Day 1 at #GABBA had it all. The toss. Aust would have batted first if they won it too.Was a good toss to lose. Starc first ball knocks over Burns. Green’s 1st test wicket, Hazlewood relentless & then the skipper @patcummins30 5 fa ! Nothing like #ashes Hurry up day 2 @FoxCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 8, 2021

The Queensland Police got involved.

Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 8, 2021

The Barmy Army had to support from afar.

4⃣:3⃣2⃣ AM in the UK this morning… We are the army, the Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Ashes pic.twitter.com/wsz2PkREcz — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 8, 2021

England’s score brought the snooker players out.

Didn’t realise the England cricket team were such fans of snooker they got themselves all out for a 147😂😂😂 #letthebanterbegin #Ashes 🏏 @DGoughie — Neil Robertson (@nr147) December 8, 2021

Pat Cummins, in contrast, seemed to be finding this captaincy lark quite easy.

5 of the best for Captain Pat. The right man for the job. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Wt3DyiFBos — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 8, 2021

India had a new one-day skipper.

Rohit Sharma has been named as India’s new ODI captain, replacing Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/vtkq39tHBF — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

Rob Key was sarcastic.

Laurie Evans needed a new bat.

Looks like the white Kookaburra's copped one too many big hits and decided to take revenge on Laurie Evans' bat! Another @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/wSK0r3Psqs — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 8, 2021

Football

A West Ham and England hero celebrated his birthday.

The only man to score a hat-trick in a @FIFAWorldCup final 👏 Happy birthday, @TheGeoffHurst! pic.twitter.com/kDucj4A0wo — England (@England) December 8, 2021

One of the finest goalscorers in English football history and the only man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final 👏 Sir Geoff Hurst turns 80 today! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/xLJudbPm9h — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 8, 2021

As did a long-time Lionesses leader.

A true leader. A true pioneer. 💪 Happy birthday, Hope Powell! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/XscogSkrqk — Lionesses (@Lionesses) December 8, 2021

Chelsea headed out into the St Petersburg snow.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti switched focus to LaLiga after Champions League qualification.

First phase of Champions done. Our pursuit to improve and be more competitive is the way forward. Now, It’s time to concentrate on the league. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/mSgte2wwnK — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 8, 2021

Formula One

Proof that even an Iceman can thaw.

The moment Kimi turned tears into smiles 🥰 And, the day the Iceman melted our hearts ❤️#F1 #KiitosKimi pic.twitter.com/cVeloOt2l4 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 8, 2021

Can Lewis Hamilton be boosted by his rainbow helmet again this weekend?

LH’s awesome 🌈 lid = Two races, two poles, two wins! 👊😍 pic.twitter.com/QifRWh1lSb — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 8, 2021

Jenson Button reminisced about a memorable day.

Surf’s up for Nicholas Latifi.

When the tongue comes out the focus is real! 😋 2 years since I last tried this! 🌊🏄🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DnP0tdF5LI — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) December 8, 2021

AlphaTauri celebrated a landmark.

we hit 2 million followers over on instagram 😎 just wanted to let you know because we put up a funny video in celebration 👌 check it out 👉 https://t.co/tbcJeL0BG4 pic.twitter.com/yRQz0tTf2h — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) December 8, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a singalong.

London! The Big Smoke! Thank you to everyone that attended #TheHomecoming Tour last night, the atmosphere was electric inside the Indigo 👊🏽 🎵 🎤 📍 Glasgow we’re coming! @GoldStarSigning pic.twitter.com/hMsk1mWOyB — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 8, 2021

Tennis

Simona Halep was feeling festive.