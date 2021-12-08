Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three-match ban for Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 8:06 pm
Dundee United’s Calum Butcher faces a three-match ban. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United's Calum Butcher faces a three-match ban. (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher faces a three-game suspension after deciding not to contest a Scottish Football Association charge for his challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull.

The 30-year-old was shown a yellow card by referee Don Robertson when he caught his opponent with a reckless lunge during the visitors’ 3-0 win at Tannadice.

However, a change to the SFA’s disciplinary rules earlier this year means compliance officer Andrew Phillips now has the power to recommend more severe sanctions for incidents dealt with by the match officials at the time.

Butcher duly received a notice of complaint earlier this week after a panel of three former referees viewed it as violent conduct.

After opting not to contest it, he will serve a two-match ban for Sunday’s offence, with a further game added due to the fact he has gone through the disciplinary threshold.

Butcher will sit out United’s games at home to Livingston this Saturday, away to Rangers the following weekend and then the visit of Hibernian on Boxing Day.

He was only back in the team on Sunday after missing two games through suspension following his red card against Aberdeen last month.

