Colchester keep unbeaten run at Bradford going

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 9:48 pm
Alan Judge (Joe Giddens/PA)
Alan Judge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Colchester maintained their 40-year undefeated run at Bradford following a 0-0 draw in League Two.

The visitors failed to net for a fifth consecutive league game on the road – a barren spell that now amounts to seven hours and 40 minutes.

But the Bantams were even more toothless as they failed to beat the Essex side for a seventh successive home meeting – a sequence that stretches back to September 1981.

In an even first half, Alan Judge lifted an edge-of-the-box effort over for the visitors following good work down the left by Armando Dobra and Charlie Daniels.

At the other end, goalkeeper Jake Turner did well to repel Theo Robinson’s firm strike.

After the interval, Sam Hornby raced out of his goal to smother a Judge shot with Dobra then clearing the crossbar of an unguarded net.

In the game’s final throes, Cole Skuse fired narrowly wide from 15 yards for Colchester while Hornby charged outside of his box to prevent a clear-through Freddie Sears from claiming his 10th goal of the season.

Bradford, who have now won just two of their last 16 league games, never seriously threatened to end their U’s hoodoo during the second period.

