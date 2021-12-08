Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Shelton strikes late as Graeme Lee wins first home match in charge of Pools

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 9:56 pm
Mark Shelton struck late on for Hartlepool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Graeme Lee’s first home match in charge of Hartlepool saw a five-match losing streak in League Two come to an end with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Rochdale.

Mark Shelton’s tap-in deep into stoppage time ended the Dale’s eight-match unbeaten run in the league.

Josh Andrews, on loan from Birmingham, finished off a fine move in the 55th minute to put Rochdale on track for three points.

But Hartlepool hit back 10 minutes later when striker Mark Cullen got on the end of Shelton’s pass over the top of the defence, before the latter struck at the death.

Before those two goals chances were few and far between at Victoria Park.

Luke Molyneux was close to opening the scoring midway through the opening period when he rounded goalkeeper Jay Lynch but was denied by Jeriel Dorsett.

Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip made a fine double stop to prevent Liam Kelly and Jake Beesley.

Andrews put Robbie Stockdale’s side in command after the break.

But Hartlepool followed up Cullen’s equaliser and sixth of the campaign from a tight angle with the winner during a frantic finish.

Shelton was unmarked at the back post to convert after substitute Joe Grey’s excellent work after Andrews’ header shaved the crossbar at the other end.

