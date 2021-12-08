Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Higgins hits out at Ronnie O’Sullivan for telling kids not to play snooker

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 9:58 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 11:16 pm
John Higgins (right) has hit out at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s comments (Nigel French/PA)
John Higgins has described Ronnie O’Sullivan’s comments telling young children not to take up snooker as a “disgrace”.

Six-time world champion O’Sullivan said that he would not recommend children pursue a career in snooker and suggested they play golf, football or tennis instead.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, told Eurosport at the Scottish Open: “I thought it was a disgrace what he was saying about the young kids should not play snooker.

“I thought that was dreadful for someone as good as that to sit there and say that.”

Reflecting on his own snooker career, Higgins said: “I would only think of myself if my dad had heard Steve Davis or Jimmy White say that – don’t get your kids into it and I was wanting to play snooker.

“And my dad saying ‘Steve Davis said you shouldn’t be playing snooker. So you’re not getting the money to go down and practice’. It was terrible Ronnie saying that, he should know better.”

O’Sullivan also spoke of the difficulties that lower-ranked players face with lack of prize money, adding that expenses should be covered for first-round losers.

Higgins said: “He is right what he’s saying about the first-round prize money. I agree with that if you’re a professional.

“I don’t think the top players would miss it off the winning cheque. Judd beat me in the Champion of Champions and won £150,000. I won £60,000.

“If you’d say maybe take £20,000 off Judd he wouldn’t miss that and that could funnel down into the youngsters.”

