Stephen Welsh hails Kyogo Furuhashi’s contribution to Celtic’s pressing style

Stephen Welsh believes Kyogo Furuhashi is leading the way in Celtic’s high-intensity style of football under Ange Postecoglou.

The Hoops defender has noted the increase in tempo in everything the Parkhead squad is doing under the former Australia boss who took over in the summer.

Japan international Furuhashi has been one of the top performers with 14 goals since signing from Vissel Kobe, but Welsh insists he is leading the way in more ways than one

Ahead of the Europa League dead rubber against Real Betis at Parkhead on Thursday night, the Hoops centre-back revealed the biggest change this season is “the intensity every day” and he believes Furuhashi is its greatest exponent.

He said: “The intensity and high-speed running has definitely improved this season, that has helped us a lot.

“Our counter-attacks as well, when we win the ball back, it is very fast.

“The way that we play, everyone can see it is high intensity, the pressing the forward players do, especially Kyogo, his pressing is probably the best I’ve seen from a striker. I think you can see that.

“The press will obviously start from the striker, whatever Kyogo does the team will follow behind, I think that is very important for the way that we try to play.

“He has been a massive part not just in attacking but defensively as well.

“We just need to continue to do that, keep playing the same way and trust what we are doing and each other.”

Welsh believes the hard work put in by those who do not start games makes it easier for them and the team when they get their chance.

He said: “Especially the day after the game when the starting XI are on recovery, the boys that haven’t played, the intensity of the training is incredible.

“The boys try to fight for positions, try to get in the team, that’s what makes a good squad.

“When the boys that aren’t playing, when the training level is so high, it makes it a lot easier for everyone.

“Players can come in and out and it doesn’t make a big difference going into the game.”