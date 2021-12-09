Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2010: Alan Pardew signs five-and-a-half-year deal at Newcastle

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Alan Pardew was appointed Newcastle manager on this day in 2010 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alan Pardew was appointed Newcastle manager on this day in 2010 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Alan Pardew was unveiled as Chris Hughton’s successor at Newcastle as furious fans made their feelings heard about his appointment on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Pardew, who was not accompanied by owner Mike Ashley or managing director Derek Llambias when he met the media for the first time as the new Magpies manager, spoke frankly about his reception and acknowledged the residual anger at Hughton’s treatment.

Pardew said: “I know they (the fans) are frustrated, that’s fairly obvious by the reaction.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Aston Villa v Newcastle United – Villa Park
Fans reacted angrily to Alan Pardew’s appointment (Dave Howarth/PA)

“I’m not going to say I have kept away from it, I have tried to keep up to date with the frustration.

“They probably thought they had some stability with Chris and that’s gone, and the record of managers who have come and gone here, it doesn’t bode well.

“I am trying to say that I will work as hard as I possibly can here to get a situation where I can bring some longevity to the job.”

Soccer – Coca-Cola Football League Championship – Newcastle United v Sheffield United – St James’ Park
Alan Pardew succeeded the popular Chris Hughton as Newcastle boss (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Pardew took over with his side in the thick of a relegation battle having collected 19 points from their first 16 games of the season.

But he expressed confidence that the men he inherited from Hughton would be good enough to preserve the club’s top-flight status.

He added: “I do think there is enough and we have got to make sure the impact of this mid-season situation with the manager changing isn’t an adverse impact.

“I am very much aware that the only faith I am going to gain is by keeping this club in the Premier League where it belongs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal