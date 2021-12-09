Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Philadelphia 76ers hold off Charlotte Hornets in close affair

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 7:00 am
Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid (21) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Joel Embiid and Seth Curry combined for 55 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers hold off the Charlotte Hornets 110-106.

Just two days after the Sixers narrowly beat the Hornets in overtime, little separated the two sides again on Wednesday in a clash that featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties.

Despite a season-high 31 points from Gordon Hayward, some clutch buckets down the stretch from Embiid and Tobias Harris proved to be the difference.

Embiid finished with 32 points, while Curry contributed 23 and eight assists.

It was also a superb night for the older Curry brother, who drew within nine of Ray Allen’s career three-point record as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 104-94.

Steph posted 22 points for the visitors in their decisive win – 18 of which came from beyond-the-arc.

It puts him within striking distance of Allen’s 2,973 regular-season threes and another place in NBA history.

Kyle Kuzma beat the buzzer in overtime to lift the Washington Wizards over the Detroit Pistons 119-116.

Kuzma drained a three with just 0.6 seconds on the clock to clinch the win and resign the Pistons to a 10th-straight defeat.

He finished with 26 points, while Jerami Grant top-scored in a losing effort with 28.

The Houston Rockets upset the short-handed Nets 114-104 on the back of a sloppy three-point shooting night from Brooklyn.

The Nets made just eight of 33 attempts from deep as the Rockets claimed their seventh-straight win.

Caleb Martin posted a career-high 28 points to help the Miami Heat eclipse the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104, while the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers had big wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks respectively.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Toronto Raptors 110-109, Luka Doncic guided the Dallas Mavericks over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Clippers eclipsed the Boston Celtics.

