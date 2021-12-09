Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Errors cost England before Travis pushes Australia ahead – day two of The Ashes

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 8:10 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 8:20 am
England’s Joe Root has a job on his hands (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia assumed a dominant position after two days of the Ashes opener at The Gabba, building up a 196-run lead with a stumps score of 343 for seven.

There was a rapid-fire century for Travis Head and 94 dicey runs for David Warner, leaving England with plenty to ponder as they attempt to plot some way out of Brisbane without a hefty defeat.

No-ball, no call

When Ben Stokes forced one through Warner’s defences in his first over of the match, England’s joy was short-lived due to a front foot overstep. It later became clear that the all-rounder was clearing the line on a regular basis without being pulled up. Modern matchday protocols dictate that no-balls should be monitored by the third umpire using dedicated cameras but it became clear that technology had malfunctioned and would not be available during the match. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting bemoaned “pathetic officiating” on Channel 7’s commentary, suggesting Stokes should have been informed of the issue before paying a big price.

Warner’s five lives

David Warner gets the benefit of a Rod Tucker's belated no-ball signal.
Warner is no stranger to getting a second chance due to bowler’s wayward footwork, having been the beneficiary on four prior occasions by the following opponents: Varun Aaron (2014), Wahab Riaz (2016), Tom Curran (2017), Naseem Shah (2019).

Head hurries the record books

  1. Adam Gilchrist (57 balls, Perth 2006)
  2. Gilbert Jessop (76 balls, Oval 1902)
  3. Travis Head (85 balls, Brisbane 2021)
  4. Ian Botham (86 balls, Old Trafford 1981)
  5. Ian Botham (87 balls, Headingley, 1981)

Net duty for pace greats

England's two most prolific Test bowlers have been benched this week.
England’s two most prolific Test bowlers have been benched this week (Martin Rickett/PA)

When Warner and Marnus Labuschagne were going about the business of compiling a 156-run stand, it was hard for English fans not to pine for James Anderson and Stuart Broad – owners of a combined 1,156 Test wickets. The issue did not escape the attention of television producers Down Under, who took great delight in panning to the practice pitches every time the record-breaking seamers emerged for a session. A penny for Joe Root’s thoughts as the pair steamed in looking fit and ready for action.

Magic number

Irish eyes aren’t smiling

The historic Ashes rivalry has earned its place in the cricketing spotlight but it is worth remembering there are others who would love a fraction of the attention lavished on the contest. Ireland have played just three times since being granted Test status in 2017 and are eagerly looking for their next offer, a point made with sledgehammer subtlety by their watching captain Andrew Balbirnie.

