Mansfield faced with injury and illness ahead of Salford clash

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 10:00 am
Nigel Clough has several selection problems at Mansfield (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Oli Hawkins returns from suspension but may still miss out as in-form Mansfield host Salford in Sky Bet League Two.

The tall striker sat out the 1-0 victory against Carlisle due to a one-match ban and is now grappling with illness as the Stags target a sixth win from seven games.

Nigel Clough’s men, who are unbeaten at Field Mill in the league since October 2, will assess midfielder Ollie Clarke (calf) and forward Rhys Oates (dead leg), with the latter having an “outside chance” of being involved.

Farrend Rawson may feature more prominently following illness after coming off the bench on Tuesday but fellow defender Richard Nartey and forward Danny Johnson are further away from being guaranteed starts this weekend.

Salford midfielder Ash Hunter will serve the final game of a three-match ban.

The Ammies have had extra time to prepare for the trip to Nottinghamshire after their Wednesday clash at Barrow was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Holker Street, but Hunter’s suspension carries over.

Ipswich loanee Corrie Ndaba, midfielder Luke Burgess and forwards D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson are doubtful.

Salford were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Chesterfield last weekend but are unbeaten in four League Two outings, a sequence which has stabilised them in mid-table following a disappointing start to the season.

