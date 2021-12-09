Ryan Lowe waiting on trio ahead of first game as Preston boss against Barnsley

An error occurred. Please try again.

Preston play their first match under new boss Ryan Lowe when they host Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Having sacked Frankie McAvoy on Monday, North End brought in Lowe the following day after he resigned from his role at Plymouth.

Lowe has said Ched Evans, who played the full duration of last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Blackburn, Andrew Hughes and Sepp Van Den Berg have been “struggling”.

That trio are being assessed, along with Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Murphy.

Barnsley appear to have no fresh injury concerns following their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield last weekend.

That was a fourth match for the Tykes under Poya Asbaghi, who succeeded Markus Schopp last month.

The quartet of games have seen the team beaten by Fulham and Swansea before drawing with Peterborough and then claiming another point against the Terriers last time out.

They currently lie second-bottom of the table, eight points adrift of safety, while Preston are 18th, nine clear of the drop zone.