Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fathers & Sons: Man Utd’s Charlie Savage following in father Robbie’s footsteps

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 12:32 pm
Charlie Savage (left) is following in his father Robbie’s (right) footsteps (PA)
Charlie Savage (left) is following in his father Robbie’s (right) footsteps (PA)

Charlie Savage made his debut for Manchester United on Wednesday, following his father Robbie into the professional game as he came on as a late substitute against Young Boys in the Champions League at Old Trafford.

Robbie Savage, who was also on the books at United as a youngster, played for Wales and in the top flight with clubs including Leicester, Birmingham and Blackburn.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some other father and sons to have played professionally.

Peter and Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel has stepped out of his father's shadow
Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel has stepped out of his father’s shadow (John Walton/PA)

Two of the Premier League’s greatest goalkeepers have hailed from one Danish family. Peter was a giant figure – literally and metaphorically – in Manchester United’s successes of the 1990s, providing the bedrock for five title wins and their 1999 Champions League victory, among other trophy triumphs. He also won the European Championship with Denmark in 1992. Kasper’s career began in his father’s shadow. He failed to make the grade at Manchester City, where he faced competition from Joe Hart, and was sent out on a series of loans. Things changed after he joined Leicester in 2011 and he has been a mainstay of the Foxes side since. Also Denmark’s number one, he won the Premier League in 2016 and FA Cup last season.

Frank and Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (right) eclipsed the achievements of his father Frank senior (left)
Frank Lampard (right) eclipsed the achievements of his father Frank senior (left) (Adam Davy/PA)

It is remarkable to think that Frank junior, Chelsea’s all-time record goalscorer and owner of 106 England caps, faced accusations as a youngster breaking through at West Ham that his place in the side owed more to his family connections. Frank senior made more than 550 appearances for the Hammers as a left-back, winning the FA Cup twice in a career that spanned almost two decades. He was assistant manager to his brother-in-law Harry Redknapp when Frank junior came through the ranks. Frank junior went on to surpass his father’s achievements but it was after moving to Chelsea in 2001 that his career took off. He won three Premier Leagues, the Champions League and four FA Cups with the Blues.

Johan and Jordi Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was one of the game's greats
Johan Cruyff was one of the game’s greats (PA)

Johan Cruyff, the Dutch maestro, was one of the game’s all-time greats. A nimble and skilful forward, Cruyff was the crown jewel in a thrilling Holland side that redefined the game with its dynamic ‘Total Football’ in the 1970s, when they reached two World Cup finals. Cruyff was also an inspirational figure at Ajax and Barcelona. His son Jordi could not match his father’s stellar achievements but still had a decent career, also playing for Holland and Barcelona as well as United and other clubs including Alaves and Espanyol.

Brian and Nigel Clough

Nigel Clough was a forward like his father Brian
Nigel Clough was a forward like his father Brian (PA Archive)

Brian Clough may be celebrated as one of the English game’s greatest managers but he also had a brilliant playing career before being forced to retire through injury at the age of just 29. A prolific striker who earned two England caps, he scored 204 goals in 222 games for hometown Middlesbrough before adding another 63 in 74 appearances for Sunderland. Son Nigel was also a forward who emerged under Brian’s guidance at Nottingham Forest. He scored 131 goals in 403 in two spells with Forest while he also had stints with Liverpool and Manchester City and earned 14 England caps.

Paul and Tom Ince

Paul Ince (right) helped Manchester United to two Premier League titles
Paul Ince (centre) helped Manchester United to two Premier League titles (Malcolm Croft/PA Archive)

After a controversial move from West Ham, Paul Ince emerged as a midfielder of some stature in the early years of Sir Alex Ferguson’s glittering reign at Manchester United. He helped the club to their first two Premier League titles before being sold to Inter Milan and later playing for Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Wolves. He earned 53 England caps. Son Tom is a more attacking player currently plying his trade in the Championship with Stoke. He was in the youth ranks at Liverpool and was later linked with the a return to the Merseyside club after a promising spell at Blackpool but neither that, nor other touted moves to clubs such as Inter or Monaco, transpired. Has spent most of his career at Championship level but there were top-flight spells with Crystal Palace, Hull and Huddersfield.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]