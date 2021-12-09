Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No new worries for Graeme Lee as Hartlepool face Scunthorpe

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 12:58 pm
Ryan Loft returned to action in midweek (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has no fresh injury or suspension problems as he looks to make it a hat-trick of victories since taking charge when Scunthorpe visit.

Pools came from behind to beat Rochdale 2-1 in midweek – ending a run of five straight Sky Bet League Two defeats – and Lee praised his substitutes for their part in the win.

Midfielder Tom Crawford and teenage forward Joe Grey impressed after coming on for the closing stages and will hope to have played their way into contention.

Jordan Cook is the only injury absentee and he is edging closer to a return.

Keith Hill made five changes to his Scunthorpe line-up at Stevenage on Tuesday night and saw his side come away with a point in a 1-1 draw.

Forward Ryan Loft returned from injury as a second-half substitute in that game and will hope to feature more prominently at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Mason O’Malley and Rory Watson were also back for the Boro game and should keep their places.

Lewis Thompson and Alex Perry dropped out of the squad altogether in midweek and it remains to be seen if they come back in.

