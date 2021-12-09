Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga could miss clash with Cottagers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Luton are sweating on the availability of Simon Sluga for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Fulham.

Goalkeeper Sluga missed the 3-0 victory over Blackpool last Saturday because of illness and it is hoped he will recover in time to face the Cottagers.

James Shea deputised for Sluga at Bloomfield Road and will continue in goal if his team-mate fails to pull through.

Boss Nathan Jones made five changes against Fulham and was rewarded with an emphatic win.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is also sweating on a medical update, with Antonee Robinson a doubt.

Robinson missed the 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth because of illness and could miss out once more.

Joe Ryan replaced Robinson at left-back and is ready to continue filling the void.

Substitutes Tom Cairney and Bobby Decordova-Reid are pushing hard to start after making impacts off the bench against Bournemouth.