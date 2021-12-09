Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga could miss clash with Cottagers

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 2:32 pm
Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga has been struggling with illness (Tim Goode/PA)
Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga has been struggling with illness (Tim Goode/PA)

Luton are sweating on the availability of Simon Sluga for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Fulham.

Goalkeeper Sluga missed the 3-0 victory over Blackpool last Saturday because of illness and it is hoped he will recover in time to face the Cottagers.

James Shea deputised for Sluga at Bloomfield Road and will continue in goal if his team-mate fails to pull through.

Boss Nathan Jones made five changes against Fulham and was rewarded with an emphatic win.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is also sweating on a medical update, with Antonee Robinson a doubt.

Robinson missed the 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth because of illness and could miss out once more.

Joe Ryan replaced Robinson at left-back and is ready to continue filling the void.

Substitutes Tom Cairney and Bobby Decordova-Reid are pushing hard to start after making impacts off the bench against Bournemouth.

