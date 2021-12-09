Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa not ruling out shoulder surgery for Kalvin Phillips

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 2:38 pm Updated: December 9, 2021, 3:04 pm
Kalvin Phillips has been sidelined with a hsmstring injury (Joe Giddens/PA)
Marcelo Bielsa has refused to set a time-frame for Kalvin Phillips’ return to first-team action and indicated he could send the midfielder for shoulder surgery if he faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old England international limped out of Leeds’ draw with Brentford last week with a hamstring injury while Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford sustained similar injuries, ruling all three out of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

Phillips has been battling a shoulder problem since sustaining the injury against West Brom in May and Bielsa admitted it would make sense to fix the issue if reports of a possible two-month absence prove accurate.

Bielsa said: “The time they will be out is subject to their evolution, and I can’t express myself any clearer in that sense.

“If the time that (Phillips) needs to recover from this (hamstring) injury exceeds the one that he needs to recover from his shoulder, then it makes sense.

“But as we don’t know how long he is going to take to recover from his current injury, I can’t apply that common sense.”

Crystal Palace v Leeds United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Robin Koch is on the comeback trail after a pelvic injury (Naomi Baker/PA)

Bielsa confirmed defender Robin Koch is making good progress after a pelvic issue but is likely to be eased back into action in Under-23 games upon resuming training this weekend, while Rodrigo is still suffering from a heel injury.

The Leeds boss proceeded to distance himself from concerns that the number of hamstring injuries currently afflicting his squad could in some way be down to his unique style of pressing football.

“The injuries are in the tendon, not in the fibre of the muscle – I want to be precise,” added Bielsa. “They are not muscular injuries.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United – Premier League – American Express Community Stadium
Marcelo Bielsa has implied his team’s injury crisis is a coincidence (Adam Davy/PA)

“If you look over the statistics of injuries for most teams, a high percentage of teams have around four absentees per fixture.

“Things happen to us but they also happen to our opponents – it is not because it is a method.”

Bielsa stressed that last week’s trio of fresh injury setbacks would not necessarily alter his plans for the transfer window, having previously stated his reluctance to get involved in many new year deals.

“Like I have always said, if there are the conditions to bring in a player that is better than the players we have at our disposal, then that is welcome,” added Bielsa.

“But we all know the difficulties of the winter transfer market. It is difficult to find players who are competing, that don’t have a place in the team they’re in. For those conditions to be met, it is not that simple.”

