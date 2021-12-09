Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Derby without Sam Baldock and Lee Buchanan for Blackpool clash

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 3:10 pm
Sam Baldock will miss Derby’s clash with Blackpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sam Baldock will miss Derby’s clash with Blackpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby will again be without Sam Baldock and Lee Buchanan when they host Blackpool.

Baldock (hamstring) and Buchanan (knee) are still recovering from injuries, although the former remains on course to return in the next couple of weeks.

Jack Stretton, meanwhile, has been absent due to a knee problem and illness, and Krystian Bielik’s knee injury is likely to sideline him until January.

Derby, 12 points adrift at the Sky Bet Championship basement, will aim to avoid a third successive defeat following losses against Bristol City and QPR.

Richard Keogh could be back in the mix for Blackpool and feature against his former club.

Keogh recovered from a calf muscle injury and was among Blackpool’s substitutes when they lost 3-0 against Luton last time out.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell made his comeback from injury in the starting line-up against Luton, but striker Gary Madine could be a doubt.

Madine was not involved in the Hatters clash, with Blackpool manager Neil Critchley reporting that he had a groin issue suffered during training.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]