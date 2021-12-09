Derby without Sam Baldock and Lee Buchanan for Blackpool clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Derby will again be without Sam Baldock and Lee Buchanan when they host Blackpool.

Baldock (hamstring) and Buchanan (knee) are still recovering from injuries, although the former remains on course to return in the next couple of weeks.

Jack Stretton, meanwhile, has been absent due to a knee problem and illness, and Krystian Bielik’s knee injury is likely to sideline him until January.

Derby, 12 points adrift at the Sky Bet Championship basement, will aim to avoid a third successive defeat following losses against Bristol City and QPR.

Richard Keogh could be back in the mix for Blackpool and feature against his former club.

Keogh recovered from a calf muscle injury and was among Blackpool’s substitutes when they lost 3-0 against Luton last time out.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell made his comeback from injury in the starting line-up against Luton, but striker Gary Madine could be a doubt.

Madine was not involved in the Hatters clash, with Blackpool manager Neil Critchley reporting that he had a groin issue suffered during training.