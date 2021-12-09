No new worries for Walsall as they face Colchester

An error occurred. Please try again.

Walsall head into Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Colchester appearing to have come through their last outing on Tuesday unscathed.

That was the 1-1 draw with Crawley at the Banks’s Stadium that saw defender Stephen Ward back in action after a hip injury and winger Brendan Kiernan score on his return to the starting line-up.

Forward Rory Holden has been on the sidelines.

Matthew Taylor’s men currently lie 14th, having won only one of their last five league games.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement on Saturday for Colchester’s Tom Eastman.

The defender has been self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Frank Nouble and Miles Welch-Hayes have been missing due to injury.

Hayden Mullins’ U’s, who drew 0-0 at Bradford on Wednesday, are four places below Colchester in the table.