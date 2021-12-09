Midfielder Ben Close misses Doncaster’s game against Shrewsbury with knee issue By Press Association December 9, 2021, 3:50 pm Doncaster midfielder Ben Close is out with a knee injury (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Doncaster midfielder Ben Close has been ruled out of Saturday’s League One game against Shrewsbury due to a knee problem. Close is nearing a return to action after sustaining the injury in the 2-0 defeat at Burton on November 27 but will not be fit this weekend. Joseph Olowu is available after completing a three-match suspension. Fellow defender Ro-Shaun Williams will miss the whole festive period because of an ankle issue. Shrewsbury have injury doubts over forwards Ryan Bowman and Tom Bloxham. Both players were forced off in Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at Wigan. Bowman has an unspecified injury while Bloxham was struggling after having a toenail removed earlier in the week. Forward Daniel Udoh was able to finish the Wigan match despite taking a heavy knock and his fitness is being monitored. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ro-Shaun Williams misses Doncaster’s game against Lincoln with ankle problem Rekeil Pyke could return for Shrewsbury in the home fixture against Wimbledon Rekeil Pyke could return for Shrewsbury in the home fixture against Wimbledon