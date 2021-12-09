Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Matija Sarkic set to return for Birmingham against Cardiff

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 3:52 pm
Matija Sarkic is back in training for Birmingham (David Davies/PA)
Matija Sarkic is back in training for Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

Matija Sarkic is expected to be fit for Birmingham when they face Cardiff.

The goalkeeper was ruled out of last weekend’s defeat to Millwall with a tight hamstring but manager Lee Bowyer revealed it was “precautionary” and Sarkic is back in training.

The Blues boss also confirmed Maxime Colin is expected to return to training in the next 10 days after being injured.

Birmingham are still without Gary Gardner and Ryan Woods who both remain suspended.

Cardiff will be without skipper Sean Morrison for the trip to St Andrew’s.

Morrison is suspended after being shown a red card for a challenge on Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp last weekend.

Kieffer Moore could be in line to push for a place in the starting line-up following his start on the bench against the Blades after suffering from illness in the week.

Sam Bowen and Isaac Vassell are still sidelined with injury for the Bluebirds.

