Matija Sarkic set to return for Birmingham against Cardiff

Matija Sarkic is expected to be fit for Birmingham when they face Cardiff.

The goalkeeper was ruled out of last weekend’s defeat to Millwall with a tight hamstring but manager Lee Bowyer revealed it was “precautionary” and Sarkic is back in training.

The Blues boss also confirmed Maxime Colin is expected to return to training in the next 10 days after being injured.

Birmingham are still without Gary Gardner and Ryan Woods who both remain suspended.

Cardiff will be without skipper Sean Morrison for the trip to St Andrew’s.

Morrison is suspended after being shown a red card for a challenge on Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp last weekend.

Kieffer Moore could be in line to push for a place in the starting line-up following his start on the bench against the Blades after suffering from illness in the week.

Sam Bowen and Isaac Vassell are still sidelined with injury for the Bluebirds.