Stephen Glass expresses sympathy for Jack Ross following Hibernian departure

Stephen Glass sympathised with Jack Ross following his departure from Hibernian but concedes the risks of the job are well-known to every manager.

The Easter Road club confirmed on Thursday that Ross had been sacked due to a “prolonged run of poor results”, with the 1-0 loss at Livingston on Wednesday night making it seven defeats in Hibs’ last nine cinch Premiership matches

Hibs, who finished third under Ross last season, are currently seventh in the table ahead of their Premier Sports Cup final with Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday week.

Aberdeen boss Glass has fought through his own tough times this season and indeed ended a 10-game winless run in October with a 1-0 victory over the Hibees at Pittodrie.

Ahead of the trip to St Johnstone on Saturday, Glass looked at Ross’ fate in particular and management in general.

He said: “Any time a manager loses his job it is unfortunate.

“I clearly don’t know the ins and outs of it but it is disappointing when it happens and I think everybody feels the same way.

“We go into the job knowing the pitfalls, knowing what can happen, but it is never nice when it happens and I am pretty sure it happens to everyone other than the very, very best.

“You go down the coaching journey, you get opportunities to become a manager if that’s what you choose to pursue.

“I think everybody who does it knows the risks, knows how much stress it is, but I think the high points are that good that it is worth it and you try to make it last as long as you can and that’s why there is never going to be a shortage of people wanting to be football managers.”

Glass wants his side to take recent home form on the road with them in upcoming away games against a struggling St Johnstone side and Hibs.

The Dons won their last two cinch Premiership games at Pittodrie against Livingston and St Mirren to take them into sixth place, while next opponents St Johnstone have slumped to second bottom with one win in eight in all competitions.

“It is important that we keep going,” said Glass.

“We have two away games coming up. We have been very good at home and we want to pick up more points than we have done on the road.

“That is the aim in the next couple of games.

“Anyone going to St Johnstone complacent are going to get beat.

“We will not be going there complacent by any means, we know the challenge.

“We know how tough defensively they are, the numbers in the league table point to it, they have lost very few goals.

“It is going to be a tough nut for us to crack but we are well capable of doing it.”