Kieran Freeman signs new contract with Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 21-year-old has committed his future to Tannadice until the summer of 2024.

Freeman came through the United youth academy and represented Scotland at under-15 and under-16 levels before moving to Southampton at the age of 16.

The defender spent most of his time in England out through injury but has revived his career since returning to Tayside.

After spending last season on loan at Peterhead, Freeman has made 12 appearances for United.

“I’m really happy with the new deal,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s a good place to be at the minute and I’m absolutely loving it here, especially with my recent playing time this season.

“When the opportunity to extend my contract came up there were no other thoughts in my head. I just wanted to get it signed and keep being at this club.”

Sporting director Tony Asghar added: “Kieran has shown great character and resilience so far in his career and since he came back to the club, his attitude and application has been first-class.

“He has seized an opportunity for regular starts recently and has reinforced our belief in his attributes.

“He fully deserves this extension and we expect to see Kieran continue to grow and develop under our guidance.”