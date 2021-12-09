Crewe hoping for good news on injury front ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Crewe boss David Artell hopes for some good news on the injury front as his side prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday at Gresty Road.

The Alex grabbed a much-needed win over Lincoln in midweek and Artell is confident a number of his absentees could be fit to return.

Travis Johnson is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after having to settle for a place on the bench against the Red Imps.

Defenders Callum McFadzean (ankle) and Kayne Ramsay (lower leg) are closing in on fitness but Donervon Daniels (hamstring) is expected to remain absent.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore may make some changes as his side look to extend their current unbeaten run to 12 League One games.

Moore is without midfielder Massimo Luongo who is suspended following his red card in the midweek goalless draw at Portsmouth.

Chey Dunkley, who missed the Pompey trip with a muscle injury, and Ciaran Brennan (thigh) are both doubts.

Josh Windass is set to return after being rested but Dennis Adeniran (hamstring), Dominic Iorfa (hip) and Sam Hutchinson (Achilles) are expected to remain on the sidelines.