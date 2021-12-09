Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Who could succeed Jack Ross as Hibernian manager?

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 5:46 pm
Could Hibs turn to Derek McInnes, Alex Neil or Neil Lennon, l-r? (Jane Barlow/Anthony Devlin/PA)
The sacking of Jack Ross has left Hibernian’s board with a big decision over who to turn to as their next manager.

Here the PA news agency runs the rule over some of those who may be considered as potential successors.

Alex Neil

Alex Neil
Alex Neil left Preston earlier this year (Nick Potts/PA)

Out of work since his four-year reign at Preston ended in March, the 40-year-old appears to be the standout candidate in the eyes of supporters. Shone in his first job at Hamilton, where his team relegated Hibs in a play-off in 2014, and was head-hunted by Norwich, where he was in charge for two years before taking over at Deepdale in 2017.

Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes
Derek McInnes enjoyed a lengthy reign at Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Also currently unattached after leaving Aberdeen in March. Enjoyed a largely fruitful eight-year reign at Pittodrie where he won the League Cup in 2014 and consistently had them in the top four of the top flight. Would certainly tick plenty of boxes.

Callum Davidson

Callum Davidson
Callum Davidson won a cup double at St Johnstone last term (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 45-year-old former Scotland international’s stock was sky-high after he oversaw a historic cup double for St Johnstone in his first season as a manager. He was briefly linked with the Preston job earlier this week, but Saints’ struggles so far this term would appear to make him a less attractive option than he might have been a few months ago.

David Gray

David Gray
David Gray is in caretaker charge of Hibs at present (Alan Rennie/PA)

The 33-year-old former club captain, who scored the winning goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, has been placed in caretaker charge. Retired from playing at the end of last season to become first-team coach. Highly-regarded at Easter Road and has ambitions to become a manager but it may be too early for him to be considered for the role just yet.

Kevin Thomson

Kevin Thomson (right)
Kevin Thomson, right, is currently in charge of Kelty Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another former Hibs captain, 37-year-old Thomson is further on in his development than Gray after starting his own coaching academy, managing Rangers’ youngsters, then making an impressive start to his senior managerial career with League Two side Kelty Hearts this term.

Alan Stubbs

Alan Stubbs
Alan Stubbs won the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2016 (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Enjoyed two largely progressive years as Hibs head coach between 2014 and 2016 which culminated in him winning the Scottish Cup before defecting to Rotherham. Has spoken previously about being open to an Easter Road return although his struggles in his last two jobs, at Rotherham and St Mirren, could count against him.

Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon
Neil Lennon left Celtic earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another previous Hibs manager who spent two and a half years at the club immediately after Stubbs. Won promotion from the Championship in his first season, then oversaw a fourth-place finish in the Premiership the following year before things started to unravel after the departures of key midfielders John McGinn, Scott Allan and Dylan McGeouch at the start of his third season. Out of work since leaving Celtic earlier this year.

Steve Kean

Steve Kean
Steve Kean is Hibs’ academy director (Peter Byrne/PA)

The former Blackburn manager was hired as Hibs’ academy director last month, so is viewed as a contender by virtue of already being on the payroll. Would be a surprise if he was given the job since he has not been included in the three-man interim management team and would be an underwhelming appointment among supporters.

