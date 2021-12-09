Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Remaining Cardiff squad and staff finally heading home from South Africa

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 6:52 pm
Cardiff’s repatriation of six players and members of staff from South Africa is under way (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cardiff have confirmed that the repatriation of remaining squad and staff members in South Africa is under way.

A travelling party of 42 left Cape Town last Friday after returning negative PCR results on five consecutive days since South Africa was placed on the UK red list following the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

But six members of the playing and backroom staff who returned positive tests had remained in Cape Town.

“One player has already arrived in the United Kingdom, three are currently in transit and the remaining two individuals will depart Cape Town tomorrow (Friday),” Cardiff said in a statement on the club’s official website.

“While the club are pleased to repatriate the individuals, they must now enter a second 10-day period of isolation at a Government approved hotel, having already quarantined for 10 days at a South African Covid-19 facility.

“Cardiff Rugby continue to work with its partners in discussing this matter with the UK Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

“This is a situation which impacts hundreds of people returning from red list countries, who have already served a 10-day quarantine following a positive Covid-19 test.

“We are seeking clarification from DCMS as to why a second quarantine is required for the individuals in this unique situation.

“The main priority of Cardiff Rugby remains to support the health and wellbeing of our people and we will continue to work alongside the relevant parties to deliver the best outcome.”

Cardiff’s Heineken Champions Cup game against reigning champions Toulouse on Saturday will go ahead as scheduled.

Wales internationals such as Josh Adams, Tomos Williams, Ellis Jenkins, Dillon Lewis and Seb Davies are available as they did not travel to South Africa for their postponed United Rugby Championship match.

The Cardiff line-up will also include a number of academy players and semi-professionals, with academy manager Gruff Rees heading up the coaching team.

Fellow Welsh side the Scarlets currently have 32 players in quarantine at a Belfast hotel.

The Scarlets have forfeited their weekend Heineken Champions Cup game against Bristol.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have confirmed a 28-0 scoreline in Bristol’s favour and an award of five match points to the Gallagher Premiership club.

