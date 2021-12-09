Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Savage reacts to son Charlie’s United debut – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 6:54 pm
Charlie Savage and dad Robbie (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 9.

Football

Manchester United had a proud debutant.

And a proud dad.

But some couldn’t resist a joke.

Man City looked back to this time last year.

Kammy for Prime Minister?

Birthday wishes…

Timo Werner reflected on a bittersweet night in Russia.

Cricket

Travis Head was lauded.

Andrew Balbirnie was on the hunt for some Test opposition for Ireland.

Rugby league

A first birthday in the Hardaker household.

Golf

Nobody “moves the needle” in golf quite like Tiger.

Lee Westwood reeled in… a Jimmy Bullard.

Formula One

Another bright outfit for Lewis Hamilton.

A new lid for Lando Norris?

George Russell was preparing for his last race weekend with Williams.

Max Verstappen was ready to battle in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas was feeling festive.

