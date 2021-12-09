Captain Seamus Conneely faces late fitness test ahead of Bolton match

An error occurred. Please try again.

Accrington will check on captain Seamus Conneely ahead of their home game against Bolton.

The defender has undergone a scan after coming off injured in the midweek defeat to AFC Wimbledon but it is hoped he will be available.

Matt Butcher and Tommy Leigh have resumed training and could come into contention but it is unlikely that either David Morgan or Joe Pritchard will return at the weekend.

Stanley are unbeaten against Bolton since 1926, although the two clubs have only played each other three times in competitive fixtures during that time.

MJ Williams and Harry Brockbank could return to the Bolton squad after both players resumed training recently.

Williams has not featured since suffering a dislocated shoulder in the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe last month, while Brockbank has been sidelined by an Achilles problem for several weeks.

Josh Sheehan (knee) and Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) have both had successful surgery this week, but both players obviously remain sidelined.

Wanderers will be looking for their first away win in League One since a 4-1 success at Charlton on September 28.