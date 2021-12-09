Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Captain Seamus Conneely faces late fitness test ahead of Bolton match

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 9:34 pm
Seamus Conneely is an injury concern for Accrington (Richard Sellers/PA)
Seamus Conneely is an injury concern for Accrington (Richard Sellers/PA)

Accrington will check on captain Seamus Conneely ahead of their home game against Bolton.

The defender has undergone a scan after coming off injured in the midweek defeat to AFC Wimbledon but it is hoped he will be available.

Matt Butcher and Tommy Leigh have resumed training and could come into contention but it is unlikely that either David Morgan or Joe Pritchard will return at the weekend.

Stanley are unbeaten against Bolton since 1926, although the two clubs have only played each other three times in competitive fixtures during that time.

MJ Williams and Harry Brockbank could return to the Bolton squad after both players resumed training recently.

Williams has not featured since suffering a dislocated shoulder in the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe last month, while Brockbank has been sidelined by an Achilles problem for several weeks.

Josh Sheehan (knee) and Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) have both had successful surgery this week, but both players obviously remain sidelined.

Wanderers will be looking for their first away win in League One since a 4-1 success at Charlton on September 28.

