Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lewis Page returns to contention after ban as Harrogate take on Northampton

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 9:48 pm
Harrogate will have Lewis Page available for the visit of Northampton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harrogate will have Lewis Page available for the visit of Northampton (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Harrogate will have Lewis Page available for the visit of Northampton in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Page will be in contention for selection again following his one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards, but the club will still have a number of absences.

Rory McArdle returned to training on Thursday, while Ryan Fallowfield could be returning soon as well for manager Simon Weaver.

However, forward Aaron Martin and defender Will Smith will remain sidelined.

Northampton will make a late call over the fitness of Shaun McWilliams and Kion Etete ahead of the trip to Northampton.

McWilliams was taken off at half-time against Exeter midweek with a thigh strain and it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough for the game at Wetherby Road.

Tottenham loanee Etete missed the Exeter clash altogether with a hamstring problem after being forced off in the 20th minute against Leyton Orient on November 27.

Ali Koiki and Mitchell Pinnock also sustained knocks midweek but should be fit enough to play at the weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal