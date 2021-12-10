Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2009 – Bradley Wiggins reaches for the sky after signing key deal

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 6:01 am
Bradley Wiggins, left, and Dave Brailsford linked up at Team Sky in 2009 (John Stillwell/PA)
Bradley Wiggins was unveiled as a Team Sky rider on this day in 2009.

Wiggins agreed a four-year deal to join the BSkyB-backed, Britain-focused cycling road team after negotiating his release from Team Garmin-Transitions.

Wiggins had won three Olympic gold medals and finished fourth in the Tour de France – equalling Britain’s best-ever finish – and ended long-running speculation by moving to work under British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford at Team Sky.

Cycling – Team Sky Launch – London
Wiggins said: “The same mindset we take into this project is the same as with the track – to be the best we can possibly be, whatever the goal is.

“Obviously, it was always going to be a difficult situation to leave Garmin. I was surrounded by friends, had close relationships with the riders and some of the staff.

“But there was was only ever going to be one team I would leave that team for, and that was of course to come home to Team Sky and pretty much everyone who has helped me to my Olympic success.”

Wiggins became Team Sky’s 25th rider and the seventh Briton after Geraint Thomas, Ian Stannard, Russell Downing, Peter Kennaugh, Chris Froome and Steve Cummings.

Cycling – Team Sky Launch – London
Wiggins also took on the role of Sky’s team leader in their opening season, and Brailsford added: “As Team Sky have become a reality, it became very, very clear to us that one of the key players to join the team and start off this historic moment in the history of cycling was obviously Bradley.”

In a statement, meanwhile, Garmin said: “Bradley Wiggins will not be racing for Team Garmin-Transitions in 2010.

“Although we understand his strong desire to be a part of the UK’s first-ever Pro Tour team, we would have loved to continue with him through 2010.

“His departure is not the outcome we hoped for.”

