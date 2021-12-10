Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe not ready to party despite Newcastle claiming first league win

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 11:14 am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has put Christmas on hold (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has put Christmas on hold (Richard Sellers/PA)

Eddie Howe has put Newcastle’s Christmas party on hold as he plots a path out of Premier League relegation trouble.

The Magpies finally won their first league game of the campaign at the 15th attempt last Saturday when they got the better of fellow strugglers Burnley to climb from the foot of the table, but head coach Howe has insisted this is no time to celebrate as they prepare for Sunday’s difficult trip to Leicester.

At the end of a week when Christmas parties have been very much on the front pages of the newspapers, the 44-year-old is determined his team will occupy the back pages for what they do on the pitch.

Howe said: “I don’t think this moment is the time for the players to be having a Christmas party.

“We have had a gathering this week of staff and players, a meal together, but I don’t think with: one, the fixture congestion; two, Covid and three, our league position, it is the time for that.

“I will be trying to get the message to them to focus on the work and the games. That takes priority over anything else.”

For all there was delight at St James’ Park last weekend as the duck was finally broken, Howe and his players are under no illusions as to the task ahead with a trip to Liverpool and home clashes with Manchester pair City and United to come after the game at the King Power Stadium.

However, Howe said: “We just have to look at the Leicester game in isolation, and it’s a tough game. It’s away from home against a very strong opponent, really well managed with some very good players.

“But we have to take confidence from our recent performances, the feeling that we had on Saturday and try to get that feeling again.

“You look at the work it took to win that match from the players, the physical outputs it took – we’re going to need to hit those heights again.”

He added: “We have had one win and we need to back it up, we need to make sure that is not an isolated event. It’s very difficult with the fixtures we know have to come, but we are looking at all the markers in our performances and try to improve that every week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal