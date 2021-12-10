St Mirren’s Charles Dunne out to heap more misery on Hibernian

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charles Dunne aims to take advantage of Hibernian’s issues and revive St Mirren’s season.

David Gray will be in caretaker charge when Hibs visit Paisley on Saturday after Jack Ross was sacked along with his assistant and former St Mirren team-mate John Potter.

Ross was given the news immediately after Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Livingston, which left Premier Sports Cup finalists Hibs with four points from their last nine cinch Premiership matches.

Hibs had two of their back three, Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn, sent off in West Lothian and both will miss the trip to the SMISA Stadium.

Dunne said: “Obviously the manager got sacked and they have quite a few injuries and suspensions, so I think it’s a good chance for us to get a win and get on a roll ourselves.”

Saints are two points behind Hibs in the league after failing to record a win in eight matches.

“In football things change as quick as that,” Dunne said. “One win can fill a team full of confidence. We just need to get that win.

“There’s no point being negative. We are all positive and we have a good squad. We know things will turn round.”

Despite results, Dunne is enjoying a run in the team after a hamstring injury interrupted a promising start to his career with the Buddies.

“That injury came out of nowhere,” the former Motherwell defender said. “It was disappointing but I just had to deal with it.

“Then when I became fit I had to wait because the boys were doing well. Unfortunately Conor (McCarthy) got injured, but it gave me a chance to come in.

“Hopefully I just stay fit, try and do well for the team and hopefully stay in. Me not playing just gave me opportunities to build up my fitness so when I do get my chance I can play.”