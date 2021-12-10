Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new problems for Hull as they take on Bristol City

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 11:40 am
Tom Eaves could return for Hull (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tom Eaves could return for Hull (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Hull manager Grant McCann revealed he has no new injury worries ahead of his side’s clash with Bristol City.

Tom Eaves could be involved after picking up an ankle injury against Reading last weekend, and the forward has been back on grass this week.

McCann also provided an update on Alfie Jones, who is back out running and is edging closer to a return.

The defender sustained a hamstring injury against West Brom earlier last month.

Andy King could be considered for Bristol City’s trip to Hull.

Manager Nigel Pearson said that King had been back training and that the midfielder “will be available for the Christmas programme”.

George Tanner could also be involved for the Robins after returning from a hamstring injury.

Nathan Baker is ruled out after sustaining a concussion against Sheffield United, with Pearson confirming the defender is undergoing tests and consultations.

