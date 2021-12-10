Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No worries for Swansea ahead of Steve Cooper’s return with Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 12:02 pm
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is set to return to former club Swansea on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is set to return to former club Swansea on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Swansea are at full strength for the visit of Nottingham Forest that will see the return of former manager Steve Cooper.

Boss Russell Martin must decide whether any changes are necessary with back-to-back defeats to Reading and Middlesbrough slowing the Swans’ progress.

Ryan Bennett is an option at the back and Olivier Ntcham could well be recalled in midfield.

Martin succeeded Cooper at the start of the season after the Welshman twice led Swansea into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs but failed to get them over the promotion line.

Forest have Joe Lolley available again after the winger missed last weekend’s 2-0 win over Peterborough with a knock.

Defenders Max Lowe (groin), Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) and Rodrigo Ely (muscle) remain absent.

Full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu is closing in on a return to first-team action after a hamstring issue.

The Arsenal loanee has been pencilled in to play in an Under-23s game with Blackburn on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal