No worries for Swansea ahead of Steve Cooper’s return with Nottingham Forest

Swansea are at full strength for the visit of Nottingham Forest that will see the return of former manager Steve Cooper.

Boss Russell Martin must decide whether any changes are necessary with back-to-back defeats to Reading and Middlesbrough slowing the Swans’ progress.

Ryan Bennett is an option at the back and Olivier Ntcham could well be recalled in midfield.

Martin succeeded Cooper at the start of the season after the Welshman twice led Swansea into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs but failed to get them over the promotion line.

Forest have Joe Lolley available again after the winger missed last weekend’s 2-0 win over Peterborough with a knock.

Defenders Max Lowe (groin), Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) and Rodrigo Ely (muscle) remain absent.

Full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu is closing in on a return to first-team action after a hamstring issue.

The Arsenal loanee has been pencilled in to play in an Under-23s game with Blackburn on Monday.