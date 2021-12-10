Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Jefferson Lerma suspended again for Bournemouth

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 12:41 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 3:34 pm
Jefferson Lerma is still banned for Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Bournemouth must again do without Jefferson Lerma when they host Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship after he was handed an additional ban.

The Football Association announced on Friday that the Colombian had been fined £4,000 and suspended for another two matches – having already served a one-game ban – after a charge against him following his sending-off against Coventry was upheld.

Irish winger Robbie Brady is now considered ready to start by manager Scott Parker. Brady, who made his Cherries debut off the bench at Fulham last week, could fill in at left-back, with Adam Smith having been ruled out following a recurrence of a knee problem.

Lloyd Kelly, Junior Stanislas and Jordan Zemura, who all missed the draw at Craven Cottage with knocks, are back in training and could feature.

Blackburn are again without goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski but could welcome back Daniel Ayala and Sam Gallagher.

Kaminski missed last week’s derby win over Preston with a stomach muscle strain and is not ready to return, so Aynsley Pears could again deputise.

Former Liverpool and Middlesbrough defender Ayala is now back in training after two games out with an ankle injury.

Forward Gallagher is also nearing a return after missing five games with a calf issue.

