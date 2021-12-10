Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall laments defensive frailties as Leicester exit Europa League

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 12:44 pm
Leicester began the night top of Group C, but they ended it in third place following defeat at Napoli (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall accepts the team have to tighten up at the back after seeing hopes of progress in the Europa League ended with defeat at Napoli.

Brendan Rodgers’ men had qualification for the knockout stage in their own hands at the top of Group C, but now face up to the Europa Conference League play-offs in February.

The Foxes paid for a slow start in Naples, after early goals Adam Ounas and Elif Elmas put the hosts in command before Jonny Evans started the fightback.

Dewsbury-Hall hauled Leicester level with his first senior goal for the club, only for more defensive lapses to allow Elmas to restore the Italians’ lead early in the second half.

As a result, Leicester will now see their European campaign resume earlier in February against one of the eight second-placed teams in the Europa Conference League group stage for a place in the last 16.

“It was great character to go back and score two goals in quick succession and going into half-time drawing,” Dewsbury-Hall said on LCFC TV.

“It was a good response from the team, and then you have to build on that into the second half.

“It’s disappointing to concede two goals and we need to build on that and be strong at the back and then score a couple more.

“The fact we didn’t do that is the most frustrating thing. It was in our hands, but now we’re out.”

Dewsbury-Hall added: “It’s so disappointing because we went 2-0 down and we got back into the game and it’s just sloppy to concede a third goal.”

Academy product Dewsbury-Hall was pleased to chalk up his first senior goal, volleying the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area following a free-kick.

The 23-year-old, though, would rather it have been on the way to a more positive outcome.

“It’s just so bittersweet because I’d have substituted that goal to go through,” he said.

“At that time in the game, we were really confident getting that second goal because then we’ve got momentum.

“On a personal level, it was a nice strike. I’m happy with it and I hope I get some more, but I’d rather we’d have gone through to the knockouts.”

Leicester had to leave seven players at home through illness, with manager Rodgers confirming some had tested positive for coronavirus.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans returned from a five-match absence with a calf problem, so could be involved again for Sunday’s Premier League game at home to Newcastle.

