Jordan Cousins hoping for quick recovery as Wigan face Ipswich

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 1:26 pm
It is unclear whether Jordan Cousins will be involved on the weekend (Barrington Coombs/PA)
It is unclear whether Jordan Cousins will be involved on the weekend (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wigan midfielder Jordan Cousins is hoping to be fit for the visit of Ipswich to the DW Stadium on Saturday.

The 27-year-old returned to league action in Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury after missing almost two months with a hamstring injury before he was forced off just before half-time with a fresh concern, but boss Leam Richardson is confident he will be back for the busy festive period.

Thelo Aasgaard replaced Cousins in midweek and netted the winner in stoppage-time, and is hoping to start after signing a new long-term deal with the Latics this week.

Midfielder Scott Smith broke his leg in Wigan’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Accrington and will be out for around three months.

James Norwood is in contention to feature for Ipswich after he returned to first-team training this week.

The 31-year-old has missed large parts of this campaign through injury but recently played with the Under-23s in pursuit of full fitness.

Interim boss John McGreal confirmed both Wes Burns and Hayden Coulson will miss out on the weekend.

Bersant Celina is doubtful as he deals with a hamstring problem.

