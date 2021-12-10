Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hasenhuttl says life in England has changed him in three years at Southampton

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 1:34 pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has spent three years in the job (Martin Rickett/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has spent three years in the job (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl marks three years as Southampton manager at Arsenal on Saturday, admitting life in England has changed him.

Hasenhuttl took charge of Southampton for the first time on December 8, 2018 – a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff.

The 54-year-old Austrian is the longest serving Saints manager of the Premier League era, spending more time at the helm than anyone since Chris Nicholl’s six years in charge between 1985 and 1991.

Hasenhuttl said: “I’ve learned a lot and it would take a while to speak about this.

“The life here in England has changed me. I was always clear it was a big opportunity for me to come here.

“After three years I look a bit older and I am a bit grey.

“But I enjoy every moment here with the chairman, staff and team. Pure football is a good thing in England.”

Southampton have not won for four games and drew their last two after letting leads slip against Leicester and Brighton.

Veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero, signed on a short-term deal until January 5, will make his debut at Arsenal, with Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster sidelined by injury.

Defender Jan Bednarek has recovered from injury but there is a fitness doubt over Scotland striker Che Adams, and midfielder Oriol Romeu is suspended.

“We’ve definitely worked hard to improve our squad,” Hasenhuttl said ahead of the upcoming packed schedule over the next two months.

“Rotation is important but let’s have a look at the first game and see where we are afterwards.

“It’s good to be prepared for lots of games and I think we are. We need results because it’s a very tight table at the moment and every point counts.”

Arsenal have lost three of their last four games, although those defeats have come in away fixtures at Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won their last four in all competitions at the Emirates Stadium, against Aston Villa, Leeds, Watford and Newcastle.

Hasenhuttl said: “After a difficult start they have had a good turnaround and stabilised the squad.

“They have a very good side and have found their shape and their team.

“I think it took a while but it seems they are settled.

“This is a tough challenge for us, at home they are strong.

“We need to have a good performance and have shown this against the top teams this season also so we can go there with self-confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal