Richard Wood could return for Rotherham against Burton

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 1:42 pm
Richard Wood has been struggling with a groin injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Richard Wood has been struggling with a groin injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Rotherham could have Richard Wood back for the visit of Burton.

The centre-half missed Tuesday’s 5-1 thumping of Gillingham with a groin injury but has returned to training.

Mickel Miller picked up a knock in that game against the Gills and was taken off so he will be assessed before kick-off.

There are no other injuries for boss Paul Warne to contend with, with Angus MacDonald still on the road to recovery after an unspecified problem.

Burton striker Daniel Jebbison will be hoping for another chance.

The on-loan Sheffield United man was taken off at half-time of Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Wycombe and replaced by Jacob Maddox, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

But Jebbison is the Brewers’ top scorer and will hope Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink keeps faith with him in attack.

Louis Moult is still an absentee for Hasselbaink’s side as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

