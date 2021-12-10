Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson labels Jack Ross sacking ‘part of football these days’

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 2:02 pm
Modern-day management is tough, says Hearts boss Robbie Neilson (Jane Barlow/PA)
Modern-day management is tough, says Hearts boss Robbie Neilson (Jane Barlow/PA)

Robbie Neilson believes Jack Ross’ sacking by Hibernian is simply indicative of the perils of modern-day management.

The 45-year-old former St Mirren and Sunderland boss departed Easter Road after a 1-0 defeat at Livingston on Wednesday night made it seven losses in Hibs’ last nine cinch Premiership matches.

Hibs, who finished third under Ross last season, are seventh in the table and have a Premier Sports Cup final with Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday week.

Ahead of the visit of Rangers on Sunday, Hearts boss Neilson said: “Obviously it is always disappointing to see a fellow manager lose his job.

“It comes as a shock to everyone whenever someone loses their job but it is part of football these days.

“A brilliant season last season and going through a wee sticky patch and it seems to be the way now. It is the same everywhere.

“There are parts that we love, parts that we don’t love but that is just the way the game is.

“I like a lot of it. I like being on the training pitch, I like the build-up to the games, I like the games. There is a lot I like.

“There are parts of the game, probably over the last 10 years that has started to become more pressurised but that is part of life isn’t it?”

Neilson, however, does not believe that any potential managers will be put off by the cut-throat nature of Ross’ departure and admits all managers need to have “that belief in yourself”.

The former MK Dons and Dundee United boss said: “No, everyone wants to be the manager, coaches, part of football. It is the way it is.

“There’s that many good coaches and managers out there just now, I am sure the list will be extremely long.

“There’s a number of managers who will be keen on that job.”

Hearts scrambled a late equaliser against the league leaders at Ibrox in October, when Steven Gerrard was Gers boss before he left for Aston Villa to be replaced by Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Neilson is expecting no less of a test with the Dutchman in charge.

“Still a very good team,” said the Jambos boss, whose only casualty Beni Baningime is still out with a knee injury.

“I watched them last night (in a 1-1 Europa League draw against Lyon in France) and their last few games as well.

“There are some slight changes but with any new manager coming in, unless they totally change the system, which they haven’t – maybe a wee alteration in the middle and with the wide players – it probably won’t be  until the January window that we will see a bigger change within the squad if we are going to see a change.”

Neilson revealed Liam Boyce and Michael Smith have shrugged off knocks and he hopes Baningime will be back before the Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Easter Road on January 3.

He said: “Smith and Boyce will be fine, both trained today.

“We are going to try to get Baningime back for the game before the derby but that depends if he recovers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal