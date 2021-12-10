Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
F1 driver buys rival temporary tattoo of himself for Secret Santa

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 2:29 pm
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo (Tim Goode/PA)
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo (Tim Goode/PA)

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo was given a temporary tattoo representing one of his Formula One rivals as part of the paddock’s Secret Santa.

Alpine racer and two-time world drivers’ champion Fernando Alonso drew the Australian and initially appeared uncertain what to buy him.

However, Ricciardo seemed happy enough with his eventual gift, which brought smiles to the faces of the drivers and reporters alike.

“Fernando just got me for Secret Santa, and along with a nice bottle of red, he also got me some temporary Fernando tattoos!” said Ricciardo ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I was going to flex but I don’t know what that would do to Fernando’s head.”

The two were spotted sharing a laugh about the present in a media area, with Ricciardo telling the Spaniard: “It’s beautiful, it’s really beautiful.”

Ricciardo goes into the final race of the season eighth in the championship, while Alonso is 10th.

Both are former team-mates of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the two drivers who will battle for the title at the Yas Marina Circuit.

