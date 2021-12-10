Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
This is a new challenge – Charles-Cook wipes slate clean before Dundee reunion

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 2:44 pm
Regan Charles-Cook is looking to the future (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook is urging his team-mates to forget about their thumping win over Dundee when they face James McPake’s side again.

But Charles-Cook also appreciates that their 5-0 Dens Park triumph will be a source of motivation for Saturday’s visitors to the Global Energy Stadium.

County got their first cinch Premiership win of the season in some style on October 27 but Dundee have since won three matches.

When asked what they could take from their away victory, Charles-Cook said: “That’s the past result. We are not focusing on the past, this is a new challenge.

“We know they are going to come out fresh and strong and they will want to get revenge for the last time.”

County have built on their win over Dundee with two more clean sheets and five more points, and have only lost to Rangers since.

But their chances of getting off the foot of the table were hit last Saturday when a trip to face St Johnstone was called off around an hour before kick-off.

However, Charles-Cook said: “It gave us a chance to regroup and rest up because there’s a tough period coming up.

“It is a bit annoying sometimes travelling all the way there, but it happens sometimes, games do get called off. It’s like the Hibernian game that got called off, there is stuff that no one can do anything about.

“But we just used that period to train harder, to make sure we look after ourselves, because there’s seven games in the next four weeks. We look at it as a positive too.

“It feels like we haven’t played as many games as everybody else but they are coming thick and fast now so we have to make sure we are all ready, we are all buzzing, feeling good and rested. We are feeling good.”

