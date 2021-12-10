Alex Iacovitti expected to miss out for Ross County on date with Dundee By Press Association December 10, 2021, 2:52 pm Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti is injured (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County are set to be without Alex Iacovitti for their cinch Premiership meeting with Dundee. The extent of the defender’s hamstring injury is yet to be revealed but he is highly unlikely to feature 10 days after suffering the injury against St Mirren. Full-back Harry Clarke returns from suspension. Dundee midfielder Max Anderson returns after missing his team’s defeat at Ibrox last weekend. Jordan McGhee is back in the squad after knee surgery while Alex Jakubiak is close to full training after a shoulder injury. Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) underwent surgery this week while Shaun Byrne (knee) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remain on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Don Cowie says Ross County must forget about previous Dundee triumph Don Cowie aiming to maintain Ross County’s recent defensive improvement Ryan Jack returns as Rangers host Dundee in Premiership Craig Bryson available for St Johnstone after serving suspension