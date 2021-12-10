Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Benitez calls on Lucas Digne to be team player for Everton

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 2:53 pm
Everton manager Rafael Benitez has told Lucas Digne he has to put the team before his individual priorities (Bradley Collyer/PA)


Everton manager Rafael Benitez has told left-back Lucas Digne he must put the team ahead of himself.

The Frenchman was dropped from the squad for Monday’s dramatic late victory over Arsenal which ended a run of eight matches without a win amid speculation of a fall-out.

Digne, Everton’s only recognised left-back, has trained with the squad this week but Benitez would not confirm whether he would return against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“It is clear: the manager decides,” he said. “He has been training today. It is a normal situation with the player training and we will see tomorrow if he is available or not.

“We need all the players around because that increases the competition but at the same time everyone has to be focused and realise the priority has to be the team.

“What he has to do is ensure he continues working hard and the team is ahead of any individual.

“I don’t want to talk too much about individuals, it is not fair for the group. The team was doing really well with different players on the pitch the other day so we can do it.”

In Digne’s absence, Ben Godfrey was pushed out on the left – a job he has done temporarily on a few occasions – and did a good enough job to nullify the attacking threat of Bukayo Saka.

“Very good. He was one of the key points for us in terms of getting the three points,” was Benitez’s assessment of the defender’s performance.

“Everybody knows how dangerous Saka is, he was controlling him quite well.”

