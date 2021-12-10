Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea’s Jorginho set to face Leeds despite back issue

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 2:56 pm
Jorginho will play through the pain of a back injury for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Jorginho will play through the pain of a back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury issues in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.

Mateo Kovacic continues isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, while N’Golo Kante could make a tentative return to training next week after knee trouble but will not feature at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Ben Chilwell (knee) will also be missing.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is facing up to an injury crisis of his own after losing three players in last week’s draw with Brentford.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford all sustained hamstring injuries in the fixture and are expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Rodrigo is also expected to be absent with a heel injury, while Robin Koch will not be rushed back from the pelvic issue which has ruled him out since September.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Silva, Rudiger, Christensen, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.

