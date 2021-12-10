Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emmanuel-Thomas relishing ‘different aura’ at Aberdeen after back-to-back wins

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 3:04 pm
Aberdeen’s Jay Emmanuel-Thomas enjoying the winning feeling (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen’s Jay Emmanuel-Thomas enjoying the winning feeling (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has revealed there has been surge of positivity at Aberdeen after two successive victories.

The Dons go into Saturday’s match with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on the back of home wins over Livingston and St Mirren which have taken them into sixth place in the cinch Premiership.

The 30-year-old striker, who signed for the Dons from Livingston in the summer, noted the feel-good factor around the Granite City club.

He said: “You would be so surprised the difference when you win a game – even if it is really tight or you beat a team 3-1 or 4-1.

“There is a very big difference.

“Just winning alone brings a different aura to the dressing room and it continues through to the training ground and facilities and everybody’s mood, it is just a much better feeling.

“We want to continue this run all the way through to the break.

“We have games that are very winnable, a few games at home, a few games away but that’s not the issue, it is about getting the results and putting the points on the table.

“We have always had confidence and belief in our ability to perform.

“Obviously we had periods when we struggled to finish off in the final third by putting the ball in the net and that seems to have turned in recent times.

“Hopefully we can keep pushing now and keep putting teams to bed by scoring goals.

“We are looking to take our last two performances into a third game in a row.”

The Pittodrie forward cares little about how a win over St Johnstone – who have one win in eight in all competitions and who sit second bottom of the table – is achieved.

He said: “Winning is the most important thing.

“If you can win in a stylish way that excites the people watching then obviously it is a great thing.

“But things like weather and conditions, you might have to play a bit longer – we resorted to playing a bit longer against St Mirren but in the final third played silky football.

“Sometimes it is about a balance of both.”

